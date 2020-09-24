DigitalNote (XDN) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $95,152.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00854993 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003526 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000554 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,079,936,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,864,875,512 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

