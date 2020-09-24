Dimension Chain Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Dimension Chain has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and $265,111.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00019582 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io . The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

