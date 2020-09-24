Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 1,553,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,312,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several analysts recently commented on DHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $774.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,982,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

