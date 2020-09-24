DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A (TSE:DF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.40

DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A ORD (TSE:DF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 20028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.06.

About DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A (TSE:DF)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.