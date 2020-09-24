dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMYT) traded down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.95. 1,004,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 389,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMYT)

dMY Technology Group, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

