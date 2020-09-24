Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Hits New 1-Year High at $209.86

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $209.86 and last traded at $205.02, with a volume of 1893000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,965 shares of company stock valued at $18,207,488 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $529,000. SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,393,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Dollar General by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 213,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

