Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

NYSE LPG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.51. 17,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $396.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dorian LPG by 151.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dorian LPG by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth $91,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

