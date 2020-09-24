Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives €77.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.58 ($91.27).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRW3 shares. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($94.71) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

DRW3 traded up €1.00 ($1.18) on Friday, reaching €72.00 ($84.71). 33,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company’s 50 day moving average is €73.80 and its 200-day moving average is €74.65. The company has a market cap of $619.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €40.18 ($47.27) and a twelve month high of €108.50 ($127.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

