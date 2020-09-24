Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €77.58 ($91.27).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRW3 shares. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, September 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($94.71) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

DRW3 traded up €1.00 ($1.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €72.00 ($84.71). 33,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €40.18 ($47.27) and a 52-week high of €108.50 ($127.65). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $619.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

