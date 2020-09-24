DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Up 5.2%

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.76. 474,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 523,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $807.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.2072 dividend. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 86,885 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

