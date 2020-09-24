Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Piper Sandler currently has $89.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $66.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dunkin Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.09.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $81.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

