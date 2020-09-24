easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EJTTF. ValuEngine raised shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Davy Research raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.30.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $6.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.48.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

