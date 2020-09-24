Edge Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Edge has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Edge has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $133.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, KuCoin, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.55 or 0.04489740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009396 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00034043 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (DADI) is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, KuCoin, FCoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

