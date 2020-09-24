Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Down 7.5%

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $29.08. Approximately 601,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 964,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,784.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

