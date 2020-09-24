Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities upgraded Empire from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Empire alerts:

TSE EMP.A opened at C$38.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.24. Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.88 and a twelve month high of C$38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.93.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total transaction of C$27,012.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,113.48. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 23,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$905,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$621,528.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.