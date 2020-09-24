Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.36. 470,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,953. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.51. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of -22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 3.4683314 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 9,180 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.16, for a total transaction of C$295,228.80. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 10,200 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.50, for a total value of C$362,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,079,408.50.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

