Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.93 Million

Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report sales of $78.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $76.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $317.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.20 million to $326.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $366.00 million, with estimates ranging from $362.30 million to $372.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,378. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

EFSC stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.23. 1,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,115. The company has a market capitalization of $665.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

