Essentia Reaches Market Capitalization of $618,678.90 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Essentia has a market cap of $618,678.90 and approximately $11,325.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Essentia token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043207 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.26 or 0.04503008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033975 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

