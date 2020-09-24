Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.91. Exelon reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. BofA Securities downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 29.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,296. Exelon has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

