FABRK Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (FAB)

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. FABRK has a market capitalization of $30.05 million and approximately $550,393.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FABRK token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and Bithumb Global. In the last week, FABRK has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FABRK Token Profile