FansTime Price Up 14.7% This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One FansTime token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, CoinMex and FCoin. During the last week, FansTime has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $281,227.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00228717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00090745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.69 or 0.01466353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00203330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000653 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, FCoin, CoinMex, CoinEgg and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

