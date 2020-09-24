Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) will post $43.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.40 million and the highest is $44.06 million. Financial Institutions posted sales of $44.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Financial Institutions will report full-year sales of $173.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.60 million to $173.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $175.43 million, with estimates ranging from $175.06 million to $175.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Financial Institutions.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.72 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ FISI traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $14.95. 2,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $234.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 41,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 25.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 10.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

