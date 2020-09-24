Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.

FTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Finning International from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Finning International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.06.

Get Finning International alerts:

FTT traded up C$0.32 on Thursday, reaching C$19.89. 142,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,840. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.05. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$10.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.44.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Finning International will post 1.0746508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.