Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $839.80

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $839.80 and traded as low as $821.00. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at $822.00, with a volume of 520,735 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 839.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 806.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.30%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

