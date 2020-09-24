FintruX Network (FTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $650,488.50

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $650,488.50 and $38.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.11 or 0.04490956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FTX is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

