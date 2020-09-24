FIO Protocol Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $11.39 million and $603,004.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001408 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 118% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00103019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 716,496,126 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.