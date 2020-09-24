Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.66

Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSE:FTG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.62. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 4,200 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $35.66 million and a P/E ratio of 19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.91.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Firan Technology Group Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

