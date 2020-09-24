Fire Lotto 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $92,279.66 and approximately $7.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009241 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00076237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001349 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043057 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00114093 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000402 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.