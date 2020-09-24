Fireball (FIRE) Price Tops $2.96 on Exchanges

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Fireball has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fireball token can currently be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00027689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a market capitalization of $70,070.41 and $1,448.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fireball alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00704303 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.58 or 0.02508992 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001751 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000180 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 23,641 tokens. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.