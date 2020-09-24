First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

FBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

FBNC stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 1,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,466. The firm has a market cap of $576.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

In related news, Director James C. Crawford III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 92,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 110.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $476,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.