First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.42 Million

Analysts forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report $67.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.70 million and the lowest is $66.70 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $69.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $276.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $283.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $262.94 million, with estimates ranging from $252.29 million to $275.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.57. 1,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,466. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

In other news, Director James C. Crawford III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,487.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 473.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 69.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

