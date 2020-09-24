First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to announce sales of $168.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.80 million. First Interstate Bancsystem posted sales of $166.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year sales of $673.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $681.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $623.93 million, with estimates ranging from $612.80 million to $631.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 114.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after buying an additional 985,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,821,000 after buying an additional 466,033 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after buying an additional 269,457 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 685,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 187,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,211,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 153,510 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,852. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

