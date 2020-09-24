First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. First Interstate Bancsystem reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after buying an additional 985,843 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after buying an additional 466,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after buying an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 685,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 187,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,211,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after buying an additional 153,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 12,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,852. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

