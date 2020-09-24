First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.31% from the company’s previous close.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $11.00 to $14.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $8.81. 39,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.54. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.