First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.27

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and traded as low as $53.12. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $53.29, with a volume of 3,831 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.