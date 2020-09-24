FLO Price Tops $0.0282 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. FLO has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $30,286.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00055425 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000443 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000144 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

