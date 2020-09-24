Flowchain (FLC) Trading Down 80.2% Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 80.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $294,715.50 and approximately $1,299.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

