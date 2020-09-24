FOAM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,769.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $27,769.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One FOAM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00226750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00091896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.01471768 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00202048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000661 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,212,585 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

