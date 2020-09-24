Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report sales of $326.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.48 million and the highest is $333.40 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $316.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,256.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $5,799,612.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,612.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 745,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,188 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,855. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

