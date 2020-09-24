Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $17.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $689.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Forterra during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Forterra by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Forterra by 113.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 66.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Forterra during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

