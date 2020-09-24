Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $17.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.
Shares of Forterra stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $689.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.
In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Forterra during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Forterra by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Forterra by 113.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 66.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Forterra during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.
Forterra Company Profile
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.