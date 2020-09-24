Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.17). Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Hoenlein acquired 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,006. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 185,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.93. 23,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,087. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.27.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

