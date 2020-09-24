freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.11 ($23.66).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FNTN traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €17.80 ($20.94). 417,119 shares of the company traded hands. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.71 and a 200 day moving average of €16.13.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.