freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.11 ($23.66).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of FNTN traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €17.80 ($20.94). 417,119 shares of the company traded hands. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.71 and a 200 day moving average of €16.13.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

