Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Posts Earnings Results

Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.37 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON FEN opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Thursday. Frenkel Topping Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 million and a P/E ratio of 36.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective (up previously from GBX 45 ($0.59)) on shares of Frenkel Topping Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

In related news, insider Elaine Cullen-Grant acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,720.50).

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to personal injury and clinical negligence victims in the United Kingdom. It also offers wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

