Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $21.40. 188,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 184,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.02 million and a PE ratio of -16.04.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, Director Joel S. Marcus acquired 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $352,779.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,372 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,928 shares of company stock worth $1,174,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 112.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 50,398 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 220.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,484,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

