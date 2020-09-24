Fresnillo’s (FNLPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FNLPF traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,577. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.