Frontier Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:FOSI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.37

Shares of Frontier Oilfield Services Inc (OTCMKTS:FOSI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $0.85. Frontier Oilfield Services shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Frontier Oilfield Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOSI)

Frontier Oilfield Services, Inc, an oil field service company, engages in the disposal of saltwater and other oilfield fluids in Texas. The company owns and operates nine disposal wells, including six within the Barnett Shale in North Texas, and three in east Texas near the Louisiana state line. It serves national, integrated, and independent oil and gas exploration companies.

