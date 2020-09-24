Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) SVP William E. Cummings, Jr. Acquires 33,886 Shares

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) SVP William E. Cummings, Jr. purchased 33,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,687.04. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 286,716 shares in the company, valued at $183,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,495. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Fuel Tech Inc has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 54.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Fuel Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.