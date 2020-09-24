Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.50

Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 153977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.25 ($0.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $84.40 million and a PE ratio of 54.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.92.

In other news, insider Jonathan Turner bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,267.08).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

