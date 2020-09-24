Fusion (FSN) Price Down 8.4% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $17.51 million and $1.75 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Liquid and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,281,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,711,886 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Liquid, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

