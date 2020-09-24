Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.09

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 3790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($2.49). Analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson purchased 725,000 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,124,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,337,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $54,453,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,091,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,580,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.